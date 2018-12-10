Monroe police arrest 16-year-old girl suspected of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MONROE, Wis. - Police arrested a 16-year-old Monroe girl after she caused criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the Monroe Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an out-of-control juvenile. Following an investigation, police arrested the girl.

Police recommended charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, and referenced charges of resisting arrest and two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer.

The girl is being held in a secure detention until her court appearance, according to the release.

