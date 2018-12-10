Monroe police arrest 16-year-old girl suspected of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
MONROE, Wis. - Police arrested a 16-year-old Monroe girl after she caused criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the Monroe Police Department.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an out-of-control juvenile. Following an investigation, police arrested the girl.
Police recommended charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, and referenced charges of resisting arrest and two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer.
The girl is being held in a secure detention until her court appearance, according to the release.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Family of 6 lost all belongings in weekend fire; fire dept. shares list of items needed
- 'How does one rebuild? How does one start over?': Community reflects after fire destroys Giovanni's
- Police investigating whether armed robbery at Walgreens is connected to two day care carjackings
- State officials confirm 11 CWD infections on deer farm
- Brightest comet of 2018 visible before Christmas
- Alert Day for Wednesday: Icy travel expected