Monroe man arrested for 4th OWI after chase with police

TOWN OF CLARNO, Wis. - A Monroe man is facing charges after allegedly driving away from Green County Sheriff's Office deputies while driving under the influence.

Matthew Daly, 29, of Monroe, was pulled over by deputies for speeding Saturday evening on the N1900 block of State Highway 69 near the town of Clarno. During the traffic stop, Daly drove away resulting in a chase between him and deputies.

Deputies were able to stop Daly's vehicle and arrest him on the W6800 block of Smock Valley Road.

Daly is facing several charges, including fleeing an officer, a fourth OWI and driving under the influence with a minor in the car.

He is in the Green County Jail until his initial court appearance.

