Monona police hope to identify robbery victim
MONONA, Wis. - The Monona Police Department is looking to identify a robbery victim.
Police said a witness reported that a man was a victim of a robbery at a local business on Monday. Police have not been able to get in contact with the victim.
Police told News 3 Now they are trying to identify the victim as part of the investigation. Authorities believe if they identify the victim it could lead to developments in multiple cases.
Officials said they are not releasing the location of the robbery, because it could affect the case.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.
