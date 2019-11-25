Monona man was drinking when he accidentally fired 9 mm pistol, police say

MONONA, Wis. - A Monona man who accidentally fired a gun early Sunday morning had been drinking, police said.

The Monona Police Department said officers responded at 2:46 a.m. to a report of gunfire in the 5800 block of Anthony Place.

According to the report, the caller said she was in her apartment and heard a single gunshot and then breaking glass.

Police said the occupant of an apartment next door accidentally discharged his 9 mm pistol after consuming alcohol.

Liam Labansky, 21, was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety with a dangerous weapon. Labansky was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Officials asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text "MONONA" followed by your tip information to 847411.

