Monona man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI

BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. - Early Tuesday morning a Dane County deputy sheriff arrested a Monona man for his sixth OWI, according to a news release.

Police said Tyree T. Wakefield, 53, was pulled over for a traffic stop for speeding. He was then arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.

