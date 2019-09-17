Monona man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI
BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. - Early Tuesday morning a Dane County deputy sheriff arrested a Monona man for his sixth OWI, according to a news release.
Police said Tyree T. Wakefield, 53, was pulled over for a traffic stop for speeding. He was then arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.
