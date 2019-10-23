Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri cattle farmer has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

Court documents filed Wednesday in Caldwell County, Missouri, show Garland Nelson of Braymer is also charged with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, evidence tampering and other counts.

Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, were reported missing July 21 . They had been visiting Nelson's northwestern Missouri farm while on a trip related to their cattle business.

Human remains were found on the farm but haven't been publicly identified.

Nelson was charged in July with tampering with a vehicle rented by the brothers. Authorities say he abandoned the truck at a commuter parking lot.

Court documents say Nelson used a skid loader bucket to move the large metal barrels containing the brothers' bodies to a pasture, where he burned them. He said he dumped what was left of the remains on a manure pile and used the skid loader to crush the barrels.

Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway spoke briefly with reporters Wednesday after Nelson was charged. Galloway says multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the months-long investigation, including the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service.

The charges carry a possible sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty. Garland is jailed without bond.

An employee of the brothers says he believes a Nelson promised to give the men money to lure them to his farm so he could kill them.

Rob Chubb managed the feeder cattle side of the business operated by the brothers.

Chubb says he is angry, but that he knew from the day the brothers went missing that Nelson was involved. He says the brothers had done business with Nelson in January, and that Nelson owed them money.

Court documents indicate Nelson owed the Diemel family $250,000. Authorities haven't said the brothers were lured to the property.

Chubb says he "just can't believe somebody is so selfish, so cruel."



Clifton Co. Missouri Sheriff via CNN Nicholas Diemel, whom authorities said is 35, and his 24-year-old brother, Justin Diemel, traveled to a Missouri farm for a cattle business deal that had been going on for a few months, police said. But on July 22, the rented truck they'd been using was found abandoned in a commuter lot and no one's heard from them since.

