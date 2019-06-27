Minor cited for jumping into boat at McDonald's drive-thru, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police cited several minors Thursday evening following an incident at a north side McDonald's.
Officers were sent to the McDonald's on Dryden Drive, which is near Warner Park. They were called to the restaurant because a juvenile had jumped into a customer's boat, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
The customer was towing a boat through the drive-thru when the incident happened, Julie Laundrie, a public information officer with MPD, said.
Nothing appeared to be damaged or missing from the boat, but the boat owners were disturbed by the action, Laundrie said.
While the offending juvenile was being arrested, police said other juveniles in the area began disagreeing, resulting in all juveniles involved being cited and released.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Prosecutors: Father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son
- Janesville man faces federal charges in sex trafficking case involving a minor
- Blood draw of unconscious driver suspected of OWI allowed under U.S. Supreme Court decision
- Call for Action: Planning a wedding? Read this advice before booking a vendor.
- Severe thunderstorms possible later this afternoon
- 1 person has died in Stevens Point fire