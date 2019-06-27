Minor cited for jumping into boat at McDonald's drive-thru, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police cited several minors Thursday evening following an incident at a north side McDonald's.

Officers were sent to the McDonald's on Dryden Drive, which is near Warner Park. They were called to the restaurant because a juvenile had jumped into a customer's boat, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The customer was towing a boat through the drive-thru when the incident happened, Julie Laundrie, a public information officer with MPD, said.

Nothing appeared to be damaged or missing from the boat, but the boat owners were disturbed by the action, Laundrie said.

While the offending juvenile was being arrested, police said other juveniles in the area began disagreeing, resulting in all juveniles involved being cited and released.

