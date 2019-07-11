Milwaukee would pay $7.5M settlement in bite-mark case
MILWAUKEE - A man would receive $7.5 million from the City of Milwaukee after he was wrongly imprisoned for 24 years based on what he says was bogus bite-mark evidence.
Robert Lee Stinson agreed to settle his claims against the city and one of its former police detectives for an initial payment of $3.5 million in August and $4 million in January.
The Journal Sentinel reports the settlement was reached during a jury trial over Stinson's claims that detectives and dentists conspired to frame him in his neighbor's homicide using the bite-mark evidence.
Stinson was convicted in 1985 of killing Ione Cychosz of Milwaukee. He was freed in 2009 after the Wisconsin Innocence Project found experts who rejected the dentists' conclusions that a bite mark on the victim was left by Stinson.
