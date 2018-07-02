Milwaukee seeks to lower $6M stop-and-search settlement
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee officials are trying to lower the $6 million proposed cost to settle a lawsuit alleging that police officers targeted black and Latino residents for questioning without probable cause.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Common Council will consider limiting the costs of a consultant to monitor police practices as part of a settlement agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin. The tentative deal would lower the city's settlement costs to about $3.4 million.
The ACLU of Wisconsin filed the lawsuit last year accusing Milwaukee police of conducting stop-and-frisks "motivated by race and ethnicity."
The settlement calls for the city to reform stop-and-search practices, improve data collection and require officers to undergo more training. The consultant will monitor compliance with the agreement.
The settlement needs approval from the Council and the mayor.
