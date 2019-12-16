Milwaukee police shoot suspect after short pursuit

MILWAUKEE - Authorities say a suspect who exchanged gunfire with Milwaukee police officers following a short pursuit has died.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales says officers tried pulling the 23-year-old man over for reckless driving about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Morales said the man fled, circled the block, crashed, got out of his car and began firing at officers. Three officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday the man has died of his injuries. The officers, who were not injured, will be on administrative leave while Wauwatosa police lead an investigation into the shooting.

The chief says a gun was recovered at the scene.

