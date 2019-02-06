Milwaukee police seek suspect after 1 killed, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect after a woman was fatally stabbed and a man shot and wounded.

Officers were called Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. Police say a 42-year-old Milwaukee man entered the residence and shot a 54-year-old man, seriously injuring him. Police say the suspect then stabbed a 30-year-old woman in the residence. She died from her injuries.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital. The attack remains under investigation.

