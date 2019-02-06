Crime

Milwaukee police seek suspect after 1 killed, 1 wounded

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 07:29 PM CST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 07:29 PM CST

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect after a woman was fatally stabbed and a man shot and wounded.

Officers were called Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. Police say a 42-year-old Milwaukee man entered the residence and shot a 54-year-old man, seriously injuring him. Police say the suspect then stabbed a 30-year-old woman in the residence. She died from her injuries.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital. The attack remains under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration