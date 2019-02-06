Milwaukee police seek suspect after 1 killed, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect after a woman was fatally stabbed and a man shot and wounded.
Officers were called Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. Police say a 42-year-old Milwaukee man entered the residence and shot a 54-year-old man, seriously injuring him. Police say the suspect then stabbed a 30-year-old woman in the residence. She died from her injuries.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital. The attack remains under investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrats not to introduce bills allowing late-term abortions
- State education officials will not reduce classroom hour requirements following school closures
- Madison Jewish community celebrates securing new sacred burial plots
- Former Badger J.J. Watt to be UW-Madison spring commencement speaker
- Police leader: 35-year-old officer killed in Milwaukee 'beloved by everyone in the department'
- Dozens of first responders show support, mourn fallen officer