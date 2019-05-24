Milwaukee police say bar argument preceded fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the city's last homicide may have been motivated by an argument in a tavern.

The shooting happened on the city's north side about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police are looking for a suspect.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of W. Hopkins at approximately 11:20pm on 5/23/19 The 42-year-old male victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound and lifesaving efforts were attempted; however the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. — Milwaukee Police (@ MilwaukeePolice ) May 24, 2019

