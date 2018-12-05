Milwaukee teen taken at gunpoint found safe, abductor on the run, police say

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen who was abducted at gunpoint has been found, but the man who police said took her evaded officers, police said.

Milwaukee police said Alexis Flynn was taken by 34-year-old Kevin Nesbit at 1:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of North 12th Street, police said.

MPD is still seeking Kevin K. NESBIT who fled from police. This is an active and ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/k8hKFS4gXt — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) December 5, 2018

Alexis was recovered at 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Atkinson Avenue, officials said.

Police said Nesbit fled from officers.

Nesbit is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a large tan shirt.

Anybody with information related to the case is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

