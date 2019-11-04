Milwaukee police arrest suspect in acid attack

Courtesy Milwaukee PD

Milwaukee police report an arrest in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.

Police say they arrested a 61-year-old man Saturday in connection with an "aggravated battery" near the same south side location where the victim says he was attacked Friday.

The victim, Mahud Villalaz, says a man at a bus stop began berating him and then threw acid onto his face from a metal bottle. Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face and was treated at a hospital.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Villalaz's family released a statement thanking police for an arrest in the case.

Police say charges will be brought to the Milwaukee County district attorney's office in the next couple of days.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.