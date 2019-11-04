Programming Notice

Milwaukee police arrest suspect in acid attack

Posted: Nov 03, 2019 02:47 PM CST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:59 AM CST

Milwaukee police report an arrest in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.

Police say they arrested a 61-year-old man Saturday in connection with an "aggravated battery" near the same south side location where the victim says he was attacked Friday.

The victim, Mahud Villalaz, says a man at a bus stop began berating him and then threw acid onto his face from a metal bottle. Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face and was treated at a hospital.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Villalaz's family released a statement thanking police for an arrest in the case.

Police say charges will be brought to the Milwaukee County district attorney's office in the next couple of days.
 

 

 

