Milwaukee man shot in Beloit
A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the leg on the 900 block of Keeler Avenue on Sunday around 5:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the City of Beloit Police Department.
The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the post.
The incident is under investigation.
Beloit police ask anyone with information to call 608-757-2244.
