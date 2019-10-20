Programming Notice

Crime

Milwaukee man shot in Beloit

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 10:48 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:48 AM CDT

A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the leg on the 900 block of Keeler Avenue on Sunday around 5:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the City of Beloit Police Department.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the post.

The incident is under investigation.

Beloit police ask anyone with information to call 608-757-2244.

 

 

