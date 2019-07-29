Milwaukee man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man in a road-rage shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl.
Anthony Jenkins, 35, was charged Monday with several felonies including endangering safety by firing a gun into a vehicle.
According to the complaint, the girl was in the backseat of her father's car Thursday when Jenkins began tailgating their vehicle. When the man pulled over, Jenkins started yelling at the man that he was driving too slowly.
The Journal Sentinel reports Jenkins then got out, pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting at the man's car as it pulled away. The girl was grazed in the leg.
The shooting happened a couple of blocks from a road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris on July 13. A Milwaukee man, 39-year-old Antonio Bratcher, is charged in that shooting and pleaded not guilty Thursday.
