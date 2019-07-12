Milwaukee man arrested after altercation involving tiki torches from restaurant

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police Department officers came to East Towne Mall after witnesses reported two men physically fighting while armed with tiki torches in the food court area Thursday at 2:34 p.m.

According to a release, police arrested Damonte L. Lacy-Parr, from Milwaukee, on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property.

Lacy-Parr was found in the parking lot, standing with a security guard, when police arrived. Lacy-Parr was in Chicago Thursday morning when strangers asked him if wanted to make some money.

Lacy-Parr was given money and a ride to East Towne Mall, where he was told to buy a phone.

The other involved individual became frustrated with Lacy-Parr when he could not complete the transaction. The other person threatened to leave Lacy-Parr in Madison, which led to a confrontation in which Lacy-Parr armed himself with a tiki torch from a restaurant patio.

Once inside East Towne Mall, video shows Lacy-Parr throwing chairs at the other individual, breaking a broom from a cleaning cart and swinging it close to uninvolved bystanders.

The other involved person left the area before officers arrived and remains at large.

