Milwaukee dad charged in shooting that hurt daughter, self
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father who initially told police his 4-year-old daughter found his loaded gun and accidentally shot them both has been charged in the shooting.
Prosecutors say the 33-year-old father, Myles Kovac, is actually the one who fired the gun. His daughter suffered a gunshot wound to her foot in Sunday's shooting. Kovac was treated for a graze wound.
Kovac was charged Thursday with child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, obstructing an officer and possessing a gun as a felon. A criminal complaint says Kovac gave conflicting stories to investigators and eventually confessed to firing the gun. He did not explain what happened.
The three charges against Kovac carry a maximum 23 years in prison upon conviction. Kovac's attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
