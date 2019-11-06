Man accused of throwing acid on Hispanic man's face in Milwaukee charged with hate crime

Blackwell

Blackwell

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee prosecutors have charged a 61-year-old man with a hate crime for allegedly throwing battery acid on a Hispanic man's face.

The decision Wednesday from prosecutors means Clifton Blackwell could face an enhanced sentence if convicted of the charge of first-degree reckless injury. Prosecutors added the sentencing enhancers of hate crime and use of a dangerous weapon.

Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face Friday night when he says Blackwell confronted him over the way he parked near a restaurant. Villalaz says Blackwell threw acid at him after accusing him of being in the U.S. illegally and asking him why he was invading the country.

Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

Courtesy WDJT-TV

Courtesy WDJT-TV

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.