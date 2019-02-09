Middleton police hope to identify thief who took $4,500 worth of stolen goods

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department is hoping to identify a retail thief who stole more than $4,500 worth of goods.

According to a news release, the thief is described as a black man in his 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and with a medium build. He had a light gray beard and was wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored hat with furry ear flaps, denim jeans and prescription glasses.

The truck was a black Ford F-150 with a partially covered rear plate and no front plate.

Anyone with information about the identity of the thief is asked to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7304 on the confidential tipster line or text the department at 608-824-7300.

