Middleton police hope to identify thief who took $4,500 worth of stolen goods

Posted: Feb 08, 2019 04:46 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2019 06:49 PM CST

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Police Department is hoping to identify a retail thief who stole more than $4,500 worth of goods. 

According to a news release, the thief is described as a black man in his 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and with a medium build. He had a light gray beard and was wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored hat with furry ear flaps, denim jeans and prescription glasses. 

The truck was a black Ford F-150 with a partially covered rear plate and no front plate. 

Anyone with information about the identity of the thief is asked to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7304 on the confidential tipster line or text the department at 608-824-7300. 

