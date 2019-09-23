Middleton man with BAC of 0.16% crashes into parked car, police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton man is facing a drunken driving charge after crashing his car late Sunday night, police said.

The Middleton Police Department said officers responded at about 10:45 p.m. to a report of a crash in the 7300 block of South Avenue.

According to the report, officers said 42-year-old Jamison T. Schwarz's car collided with a parked car causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

Responding officers noted that Schwarz smelled of intoxicants, police said. Schwarz was asked to perform field sobriety tests and was then arrested on suspicion of felony fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.

Police said Schwarz submitted to a chemical test of his breath, which registered a 0.16%, which is twice the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.

Schwarz was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.