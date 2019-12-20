Middleton man arrested on suspicion of felony 4th offense OWI, police say
MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton man was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of a felony OWI, according to a news release.
Jaime Ramos Aguilar, 31, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Thursday after a Middleton police officer saw Ramos Aguilar weaving on University Avenue, according to the release. Police said a field sobriety test informed the officer that Ramos Aguilar's BAC was .11%, the release said.
According to the release, Ramos Aguilar used a fake ID during the arrest, but his true identity was later discovered when police fingerprinted him.
Ramos Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of felony 4th offense OWI, operating with a revoked driver's license and obstructing an officer.
