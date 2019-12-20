PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Crime

Middleton man arrested on suspicion of felony 4th offense OWI, police say

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:25 AM CST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:25 AM CST

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton man was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of a felony OWI, according to a news release.

Jaime Ramos Aguilar, 31, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Thursday after a Middleton police officer saw Ramos Aguilar weaving on University Avenue, according to the release. Police said a field sobriety test informed the officer that Ramos Aguilar's BAC was .11%, the release said.

According to the release, Ramos Aguilar used a fake ID during the arrest, but his true identity was later discovered when police fingerprinted him.

Ramos Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of felony 4th offense OWI, operating with a revoked driver's license and obstructing an officer.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration