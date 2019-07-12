Men throw items out of car, evade law enforcement, officials say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gonzales, McEvoy

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - Law enforcement searched for 45 minutes for two men who were seen throwing items out of their car and into a ditch, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A report of the suspicious, small, silver car in the town of Newport came in at about 7:29 p.m. in the area near Ingebrigsten Road. When the reporting party approached the vehicle, the occupants sped off.

A deputy later located the car in a driveway along Highway 16 near Klapstein Road in the town of Lewiston. As the deputy approached the car, one of the men ran away on foot. The deputy arrested the other.

The man who fled was arrested after a 45-minute search involving several law enforcement agencies.

The men were later identified as Timothy M. McEvoy, age 26, of Baraboo, and Michael J. Gonzales III, age 30, of Wisconsin Dells. Both were arrested on outstanding warrants and on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

