Men hit son with pistol, order mother to ground during Madison home invasion, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A mother and son were home during a home invasion Thursday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department
The disturbance happened around 3:30 a.m. on Independence Lane. Police said two men broke into the home while a 60-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son were asleep in their apartment.
The two woke up to the sound of breaking glass. Then, two men ordered them both the ground. One of the invaders hit the son in the head with a pistol.
They asked the victims where money would be located but left the apartment without taking anything.
The son was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
