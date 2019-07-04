Men hit son with pistol, order mother to ground during Madison home invasion, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A mother and son were home during a home invasion Thursday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department

The disturbance happened around 3:30 a.m. on Independence Lane. Police said two men broke into the home while a 60-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son were asleep in their apartment.

The two woke up to the sound of breaking glass. Then, two men ordered them both the ground. One of the invaders hit the son in the head with a pistol.

They asked the victims where money would be located but left the apartment without taking anything.

The son was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.