2-year-old's death investigated as homicide, medical examiner says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they've made an arrest in the death of a 2-month-old baby.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the infant was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children's Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city's north side. The medical examiner says it's a homicide case.

No other details were released.

