McFarland man selling synthetic cannabinoids in gas station sentenced to 18 months in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. - A McFarland man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Thursday after police found him selling synthetic cannabinoids at a gas station he managed.

Zahid Shakeel, 58, pleaded guilty in April to one charge of conspiring to commit money laundering related to the sale of synthetic cannabinoids at gas stations owned by Capitol Petroleum, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Police said from July 2015 to April 2016, Shakeel worked with the owner of the company to distribute synthetic cannabinoids. Law enforcement officials repeatedly asked the men to stop selling these drugs, seizing the inventories of two gas stations in June 2015, according to the news release.

Law enforcement said despite the warnings, Shakeel and the owner continued to distribute the drugs from a Mobil gas station at 3505 E Washington Ave. During this time, the police found Shakeel systematically made cash deposits from the sale of synthetic cannabinoids into bank accounts controlled by the owner.

A judge said there was no evidence that Shakeel significantly profited from these sales, unlike the owner, who was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison under similar charges.



