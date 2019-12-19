PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Massage therapist accused of sexually touching client faces four new accusations

By:

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 10:09 AM CST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:51 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The massage therapist accused of sexually touching a female client without consent in August is now facing five counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to an incident report.

The report said that after the news of 39-year-old Jarrod J. Huffman's arrest, several other women came forward saying they had been victimized in similar ways.

Huffman was originally arrested on a tentative charge of fourth-degree sexual contact without consent after an incident at an Odana Road massage therapy business Aug. 5. 

 

