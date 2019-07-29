Crime

Masked robber steals cash from Janesville convenience store

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 06:17 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A masked robber dressed in all black stole an unknown amount of cash from Lions Quick Mart early Monday morning.

Janesville police say they set up a perimeter around the store at around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, July 29. The clerk told officials that the suspect entered the store and demanded money. No weapon was seen or implied during the robbery.

A K-9 track of the suspect was conducted, but the suspect wasn't found.

The investigation is ongoing, and Janesville officials are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch phone number of 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

 

