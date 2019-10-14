Masked man robs ice cream shop, frightens 16-year-old worker
MADISON, Wis. - A masked man robbed an ice cream shop on E. Washington Avenue on Friday, according to an incident report.
Police said a 16-year-old girl was working at La Michoacana Ice Cream when a man wearing a stocking cap with a scarf or some other fabric around his face began yelling, "Give me the money! Give me the money! Give it now!"
The girl gave the man cash from the register, and he fled on foot.
Police swarmed the area with a police dog, but they were unable to find the robber.
