Masked man robs ice cream shop, frightens 16-year-old worker

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A masked man robbed an ice cream shop on E. Washington Avenue on Friday, according to an incident report.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was working at La Michoacana Ice Cream when a man wearing a stocking cap with a scarf or some other fabric around his face began yelling, "Give me the money! Give me the money! Give it now!"

The girl gave the man cash from the register, and he fled on foot.

Police swarmed the area with a police dog, but they were unable to find the robber.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.