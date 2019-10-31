Masked man pushed into Muir Field Road home, stole items, injured victim

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A masked man entered a home Thursday night at 9:54 p.m. on Muir Field Road after the victim answered a knock at the front door.

According to an incident report, the intruder stole items and battered the victim.

Police said the victim did not seek medical attention.

Police said the victim told officers the stranger was a black man who wore all black clothing, including a ski mask.

