Masked man pushed into Muir Field Road home, stole items, injured victim
MADISON, Wis. - A masked man entered a home Thursday night at 9:54 p.m. on Muir Field Road after the victim answered a knock at the front door.
According to an incident report, the intruder stole items and battered the victim.
Police said the victim did not seek medical attention.
Police said the victim told officers the stranger was a black man who wore all black clothing, including a ski mask.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Police searching for bank robber following holdup at Associated Bank
Next Story
Lodi police: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly attacking woman
Local And Regional News
- MFD: Woman found barefoot outside after candle catches living room curtains on fire
- Snowstorm prompts Elkhorn to cancel Halloween trick-or-treating, reschedule
- Five injured in Highway 51 crash; teen arrested for OWI, driving stolen vehicle
- List: Trick-or-treating times for communities across southern Wisconsin
- Janesville Police Department K-9 recovering from surgery to amputate toe
- Masked man pushed into Muir Field Road home, stole items, injured victim