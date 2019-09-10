Masked gunman steals cash, nicotine products, police say

Channel3000_Web_Staff Man offers to help motorist, pulls gun

MADISON, Wis. - A masked man robbed a north side BP gas station and fled with cash and nicotine products Monday night, police say.

According to an incident report, the robber, who is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build, waved a handgun at the tobacco products behind the counter and said, "I need all that s-!" Police say the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, ski mask, black pants and brown Timberland-style boots.

