Crime

Masked gunman steals cash, nicotine products, police say

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 09:47 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:47 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A masked man robbed a north side BP gas station and fled with cash and nicotine products Monday night, police say.

According to an incident report, the robber, who is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build, waved a handgun at the tobacco products behind the counter and said, "I need all that s-!" Police say the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, ski mask, black pants and brown Timberland-style boots.

 

 

