Masked burglars steal 35 cartons of Newport cigarettes from gas station, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Burglars made off with dozens of cartons of cigarettes during a burglary on Madison's north side early Thursday.

Madison police said officers and a K-9 team responded to an alarm at 2:40 a.m. at the Kwik Trip at 3528 East Washington Avenue.

Police said surveillance video shows two men -- one wearing a ski mask and the other with a hood over his head -- prying the door open.

The burglars targeted Newport cigarettes and made off with 35 cartons. Officers checked and cleared the store and surrounding areas, the report said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.