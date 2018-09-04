Crime

Marshall man arrested for 5th offense OWI with children in car, police say

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 01:40 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 01:40 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a Marshall man for his fifth offense of drunken driving after finding him behind the wheel of a car that was parked across two lanes of traffic on busy East Washington Ave. 

Jonathan M. Nowosel, 41, is facing charges for fifth offense of operating while under the influence, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Officials said they responded Friday around 6 p.m. and found two small children inside the car. The children were turned over to a responsible adult. 

