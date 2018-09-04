Marshall man arrested for 5th offense OWI with children in car, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a Marshall man for his fifth offense of drunken driving after finding him behind the wheel of a car that was parked across two lanes of traffic on busy East Washington Ave.
Jonathan M. Nowosel, 41, is facing charges for fifth offense of operating while under the influence, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Officials said they responded Friday around 6 p.m. and found two small children inside the car. The children were turned over to a responsible adult.
