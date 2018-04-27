Crime

Marine at Camp Pendleton charged with murder in Janesville Marine's stabbing death

SAN DIEGO - A Marine at Camp Pendleton has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old fellow Marine on the Southern California base.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday that Pfc. Raymond W. Begay was arraigned last week on murder and manslaughter charges in the Jan. 16 death of Ethan Barclay-Weberpal.

Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed while sitting in formation with a platoon of Marines at the School of Infantry at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

Defense lawyers had argued that the death was a tragic accident and the two friends were playing around with a knife. Defense lawyer Marine Maj. Nelson Candelario did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Begay had threatened to stab other Marines.

Barclay-Weberpal was buried in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin.

