Manipulative thief persuades cashiers to give cash after elaborate story, sheriff says

Green County Sheriff's Office

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. - Police are looking for a manipulative thief who is persuading cashiers to give him cash after telling false stories, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Officials report that in almost every case, a man approaches a cashier, convinces the employee that he knows the owner and had has permission to obtain a loan from the business because of a hardship he and his wife are experiencing. He usually explains that his wife was involved in a serious crash and that he is in need of cash for a tow truck.

In all of the cases, the thief has been able to convince the employee to give him about $150 in cash. In several cases the man has left a handwritten note bearing a fictitious name.

"The suspect is highly skilled in manipulating the business employees, but there have been no acts of or threats of violence," officials said in the news release.

Law enforcement agencies with Green County, Monroe, Brodhead, Darlington, South Wayne, Cuba City, Galena, Dane County and several northern Illinois communities are investigating the series of thefts.

Authorities are asking area businesses to notify their employees of the ongoing thefts and to contact their area law enforcement agency if a similar incident is attempted their business.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.