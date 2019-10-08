Crime

Man, woman trapped in SUV following hit-and-run crash, police say

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 11:37 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:21 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A woman and a man on their way home from the Dane County Regional Airport were involved in a hit-and-run crash, police said.

The couple told police the woman had just arrived home from a European vacation and they were catching up when their SUV was hit at the Packers Avenue and Darwin Road intersection in Madison.

A vehicle ran a red light and hit the couple's SUV, according to a release from the Madison Police Department. The crash caused the SUV to flip onto its side, trapping the 62-year-old man and the 63-year-old woman inside.

The Madison Fire Department helped get the man and the woman out. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Pieces of a white sedan were found at the crash site. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration