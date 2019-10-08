Man, woman trapped in SUV following hit-and-run crash, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman and a man on their way home from the Dane County Regional Airport were involved in a hit-and-run crash, police said.

The couple told police the woman had just arrived home from a European vacation and they were catching up when their SUV was hit at the Packers Avenue and Darwin Road intersection in Madison.

A vehicle ran a red light and hit the couple's SUV, according to a release from the Madison Police Department. The crash caused the SUV to flip onto its side, trapping the 62-year-old man and the 63-year-old woman inside.

The Madison Fire Department helped get the man and the woman out. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Pieces of a white sedan were found at the crash site.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

