Man, woman found hiding behind house following crash in Sauk County, sheriff says

Alora Kalka , Kyle Rank

TOWN OF FAIRFIELD, Wis. - Two people were found hiding behind a house after a crash in the Township of Fairfield, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

The head-on crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on North Reedsburg Road a third of a mile west of County Highway A, Meister said.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2002 Ford Escape was headed westbound on North Reedsburg Road. The driver, Alora Kalka, 21, of Wisconsin Dells, allegedly crossed the center line and collided with a 2002 Saturn heading eastbound. Steven Sadorf, 50, of Baraboo, was driving the Saturn. The Escape rolled several times in the crash, Meister said.

Sadorf and two passengers in the Saturn, including an 11-year-old child, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Meister said.

A witness told deputies they noticed a man and woman running from the crash scene. Deputies were able to find them a short time later hiding behind a house.

Kalka was arrested on several charges including first offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury, a seventh offense of operating while suspended and failure to notify police of an accident. She also had an active warrant for her arrest out of Dane County.

A passenger in the Escape, Kyle M. Rank, 21, of Portage, was arrested on a probation hold and cited for knowingly assisting a person fleeing from an accident scene.



