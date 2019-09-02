Man who threatened 2 with knife on Madison street arrested, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing multiple charges after he threatened people with a knife in an incident on a near-east Madison street Monday, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 31-year-old Tony P. Olson was walking at 10:21 a.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street with a man and woman.

Olson became verbally abusive toward the others -- a 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman -- then pulled a knife and verbally threatened them, according to the report.

Police said that while this was happening, an 11-year-old girl was walking past on the sidewalk with her father.

Officers arrived to find Olson still holding the knife, the report said. When Olson was ordered to drop the knife, he walked several steps along the sidewalk partially in the direction of the officer with the knife still in his hand before he tossed it to the ground and was taken into custody.

Police said nobody was injured.

Olson is facing tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.