Man who stabbed wife holding infant son sentenced 12 years prison

Dane County Records

MADISON, Wis. - A 37-year-old Madison man charged with stabbing his wife, who was holding their infant son, was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Michael L. Wagner was arrested March 15 in Fond du Lac County after law enforcement officers found him walking alongside a highway. Wagner is charged with stabbing his wife several times in their Chester Drive home on the morning of March 15.

In court Friday, Wagner was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. Wagner pleaded guilty to the charges on June 8.

According to a criminal complaint, there was a child standing in a pool of blood in the basement, and the mother was sitting on a bed covered in blood with a knife still inside her chest.

The woman told police that Wagner said he was going to kill everyone in the house and only stopped stabbing her when his mother intervened, according to court documents.