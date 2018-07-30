Man who ripped woman's purse from its straps taken into custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A man is in police custody in connection with a robbery and an attempted robbery from over the weekend, officials said.
Madison police said that at 2:19 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old Madison resident was walking on North Bedford Street when a stranger ran up behind her and ripped her purse from its straps. She saw him get on a bicycle and pedal out of the area.
According to the report, a few hours later, there was an attempted strong armed robbery on North Lake Street.
Following that attack, central district officers reviewed surveillance images and were able to identify a potential suspect.
Police said the 30-year-old man was found on State Street a short time later and taken into custody on a probation warrant. Madison police didn't release his name Monday morning but said he is expected to be tentatively charged with both cases.
The man, who police said is homeless, was taken into custody Sunday on a probation warrant, according to the report.
