Man who exposed himself while thrusting hips on Madison's east side arrested

MADISON, Wis. - A man who was seen exposing himself on Madison's east side Tuesday was arrested on multiple charges, police said.

Madison police said a 31-year-old woman was with her children in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue when she saw a man exposing himself while thrusting his hips and yelling. She said the children could see him, too.

According to the report, when the woman shouted for him to stop exposing himself and to leave the area, the man broke a bottle on the ground.

Police said that a short time later he pulled a knife and began waving it around while continuing inappropriate behavior.

A 57-year-old neighborhood resident also tried to get the man to move along, officials said. She told police she saw him making slashing motions with a knife and feared she could be stabbed.

Officers arrived and took 58-year-old Waldemar Santiago-Rivera into custody on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, being a felon in possession of a knife and lewd and lascivious behavior for exposure.