Man who attempted to cash $500 check stolen from car arrested, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man is accused of attempting to cash a fraudulent check from a man who had his car and checkbook stolen from downtown Madison Monday night.

The Madison Police Department said 45-year-old Tyrone J. Williams Sr., of Beaver Dam, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of forgery.

According to a news release, Williams told a Chase Bank bank teller, and later police, that he got $500 check for doing a painting job. He couldn't recall the name of the person who employed him, nor the address of the home where he had just worked, but he told police he knew it to be blue and on Madison's west side.

The teller had contacted police after becoming suspicious of writing on the check, the report said.

The owner of the check, a 26-year-old Madison man, assured police that he didn't have a paint job done recently, but he did have his car stolen. His checkbook had been inside.

Investigators discovered a second bogus check for $500.60 had been written on the victim's account and another financial institution had recently cashed it. When he was arrested, Williams had several hundred dollars in his wallet, police said.

The car containing the checkbook had been stolen Monday night. Its' owner was on North Livingston Street unloading groceries and had briefly left his 2013 Ford Taurus unlocked with the keys inside, according to the report.

Police found the Taurus abandoned near the intersection of East Mifflin Street and North Brearly Street a short time later, the report said.

Williams was arrested during a traffic stop after the attempted check fraud. In running his name, officers discovered there was probable cause to arrest Williams in connection with a September check fraud case. Police said it involved a 55-year-old McFarland man who had his checkbook stolen while he was teaching at the Straubel Community Center on Straubel Court. Two of his checks, totaling $2,200, had been cashed at Madison-area credit unions.

Williams was identified by police thanks to a surveillance photo that had been captured at the time of one of the transactions, police said.