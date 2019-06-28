Man wanted for taking 7-month-old baby arrested in Ohio, baby found safe

City of Beloit Police Department Jebb B. Sparks

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police say the man wanted for taking a baby and allegedly beating the baby's mother has been arrested in Ohio.

According to the department's Facebook page, Jebb B. Sparks, Jr. was found and arrested without incident in Bryan, Ohio, after someone who had contact with Sparks did internet search and alerted authorities.

The baby was found safe and will be reunited with its mother.

