Man uses cuticle cutter to stab another man in neck during fight, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Two men were arrested following a fight outside a Capitol Square restaurant Friday night, according to a news release.
Madison police said 41-year-old Delbry Fuller used a metal cuticle cutter to stab 42-year-old William J. Boehnen in neck in the 10 block of West Mifflin Street, causing wounds that required stitches.
Fuller and Boehnen had been drinking together under a bridge and later got into an argument and fistfight just outside a restaurant, police said.
The business owner told police the man with the neck wounds has caused repeated problems at her business and is banned from the premises.
Fuller was arrested on suspicion of substantial battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed, police said. Boehnen was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, trespass and bail jumping.
According to the report, Fuller and Boehnen are homeless.
