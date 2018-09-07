Man traveled to Eau Claire from Texas to have sex with 13-year-old, officials say

iStock/AlexRaths File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A Texas man is facing federal charges after officials said he traveled to Wisconsin to have sex with a child.

Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said Friday in a news release that 26-year-old Robert Hosler, of Austin, Texas, was charged Thursday with using a means of interstate commerce, specifically email and text messages, to attempt to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to the release, Hosler alleged that in August 2018, he responded to an online ad that offered a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes. The complaint alleged that in response to the ad, Hosler flew from Texas to Minneapolis, rented a car and traveled to a prearranged meeting location in Eau Claire, where he was arrested by law enforcement officers Thursday. The trip covered a distance of about 1,200 miles.

According to the complaint, the ad was posted by an undercover law enforcement officer.

If convicted, Hosler faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison.