Man to be sentenced for fatally shooting Milwaukee officer

MILWAUKEE - A man who has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer is facing sentencing.

Jonathan Copeland Jr. is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon to be sentenced in the death of Michael Michalski. The officer went to a north side Milwaukee home last July to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes.

Copeland changed his plea to guilty just as opening statements were to begin in his trial on three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 52-year-old officer.

Copeland also faced charges for shooting at two other officers, who were not injured. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a gun.

