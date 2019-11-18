Man threatens driver with gun in road rage incident, police say

MADISON, Wis. - One man told police he was "rattled" after another man flashed a handgun during a road rage incident Friday night on East Johnson Street, according to an incident report.

The victim claimed the other man cut him off in traffic, prompting him to honk his horn. The other man reportedly poked his head out of his car and began yelling at the victim, police said.

According to the report, both drivers were outbound on East Johsnon Street when the victim saw the gun. Police said the victim slowed down to let the man drive ahead.

The man's car is described as a blue Chrysler 300 with heavily tinted windows, a broken taillight and no front license plate, according to police.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.