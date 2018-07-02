Man tells police muggers stabbed him, stole wallet

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, WIS. - A man told police he was stabbed during a mugging in Madison this weekend, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said officers responded to the hospital at 3:49 a.m. Sunday after a 45-year-old Fitchburg man checked himself in with a stab wound to his torso.

The man told police he was walking on Fish Hatchery Road when two robbers approached from behind.

During a struggle, he was stabbed and his wallet was stolen, police said. He then walked home and later decided to have medical staff look at the wound. It required a couple of stitches.

Police said the man wasn't able to provide descriptive details of the robbers or the weapon.