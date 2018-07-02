Man tells police muggers stabbed him, stole wallet
MADISON, WIS. - A man told police he was stabbed during a mugging in Madison this weekend, according to a news release.
The Madison Police Department said officers responded to the hospital at 3:49 a.m. Sunday after a 45-year-old Fitchburg man checked himself in with a stab wound to his torso.
The man told police he was walking on Fish Hatchery Road when two robbers approached from behind.
During a struggle, he was stabbed and his wallet was stolen, police said. He then walked home and later decided to have medical staff look at the wound. It required a couple of stitches.
Police said the man wasn't able to provide descriptive details of the robbers or the weapon.
Local And Regional News
- State looks to Farm Bill to address fake organic imports
- 'Something goes kind of wrong with that process': Zika virus linked to miscarriages, stillbirths
- Police: $58K worth of heroin seized during drug probe into local drug dealings
- Feeling like triple digits again for Fourth of July
- Milwaukee seeks to lower $6M stop-and-search settlement
- Motorcycle crash results in Med Flight rescue