Man swallowed cocaine during traffic stop, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man had to be taken to the hospital after he reportedly swallowed drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, police said.

Madison police said 49-year-old Gevonini Green Sr. was arrested on suspicion of four counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and resisting arrest.

According to police, Green was taken into custody after a traffic stop at about 8 a.m.

Green swallowed some of the cocaine he had with him and he was taken to a hospital for a medical clearance before being taken to jail, according to the report.

Following the traffic stop, SWAT served a search warrant on Green's apartment in the 1100 block of Petra Place. Police said cocaine base, digital scales and other items were seized.

The police department said Green has been arrested twice before by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

