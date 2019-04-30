Man suspected in battery, possible kidnapping killed in Columbia County wreck, police say

Courtesy Columbia County Scanner and News page

PORTAGE, Wis. - One of the people who was killed in a high-speed crash in Columbia County Monday was a suspect in a northern Wisconsin kidnapping, police said.

The Everest Metro Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that the car that was involved in a fatal wreck was a suspect vehicle in a battery incident in Schofield early Sunday.

On Monday morning, two people were killed in a crash at about 7:45 a.m. on southbound I-39 near Wisconsin State Highway 33 outside of Portage, according to the DOJ. A car crashed into the back of a semi trailer, and the driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene

According to the release, Everest Metro police responded to a report of a battery at 12:07 a.m. Responding officers learned that a woman at the party was beaten and forcefully taken away from the scene in a vehicle by her boyfriend.

The suspect also assaulted another female partygoer who tried to intervene, police said. The whereabouts of the victim and suspect were unknown until late Sunday afternoon. The victim was found and interviewed by Everest Metro detectives. Police gathered information about the identity of the suspect and his possible whereabouts.

Police said the suspect was armed with a loaded handgun.

Everest Metro police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation developed a suspect vehicle. The vehicle was found in Columbia County, according to the report.

Police said that while local law enforcement was attempting to find and make contact with the car, the vehicle crashed at a high speed. Both occupants died at the scene. Their identities are being withheld until all notifications have been made, officials said.

Police said one of the deceased occupants was confirmed to be the Schofield battery suspect.

The investigation into the incident in Schofield is still active. We are conducting interviews and working with the DOJ. No further information is available at this time.



